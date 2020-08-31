Marlins acquire former All-Star OF Starling Marte from D-backs

Many teams were interested in Marte, including the New York Yankees, among others. He’ll now be joining the third team of his career after spending eight years with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 31-year-old is putting together a solid 2020 campaign, averaging .311 at the plate with 14 RBI’s, two home runs and a .827 OPS.

Miami’s acquisition of Marte will help the club’s outfield immensely. They currently are rotating through the likes of Corey Dickerson, Jon Berti, Lewis Brinson, Jesus Sanchez and Matt Joyce.

As for who is going to the Diamondbacks, the Marlins will give up left-hander Caleb Smith, right-hander Humberto Mejia and a smaller piece, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.