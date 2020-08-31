Mark Barron arrives at Broncos camp ready to help at inside linebacker

Matilda Coleman
Mark Barron’s wait ended Monday around 9:15 a.m.

In the Denver area since late last week, Barron needed to pass three COVID-19 tests before agreeing to terms with the Broncos and participating in his first practice.

“For the rest of the day (after each test), I was doing nothing — sitting around is not pleasant, but it was necessary,” Barron said.

Barron’s experience and skills could be necessary when the Broncos open the season Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Starting inside linebacker Todd Davis continues to be out with a calf injury and has been replaced by Josey Jewell. Rookie Justin Strnad, being groomed for a coverage role, is out for the year following wrist surgery.

“(General manager) John (Elway) wanted to be proactive with (Barron),” coach Vic Fangio said after practice. “He’s obviously been a good player in the league and we’ll see how he can fit in. He obviously has a lot to learn in a short period of .”

Barron was on the market since March 16 when the Pittsburgh Steelers cut him with one year remaining on his contract ($8.125 million salary). The Steelers are committed to Devin Bush and Vince Williams at inside linebacker.

