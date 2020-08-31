Mariah Carey Calls Out Ellen for Outing Her Pregnancy on TV While She’s Not Ready

NBC Studios

The ‘We Belong Together’ star recalls her ‘uncomfortable’ visit to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ where the host forced the singer to confirm her pregnancy.

Mariah Carey has added to the drama surrounding TV’s Ms. Nice, Ellen DeGeneres, by revealing the talk show host tried to drag a pregnancy confirmation out of her after she’d suffered a miscarriage.

The “Finding Dory” star’s kind and sweet reputation has taken a hit over the summer after current and former staffers accused Ellen of turning a blind eye to bad behaviour and harassment on the set of her hit daytime show. The allegations prompted the TV personality to issue a public apology and promise employees the toxic culture behind the scenes would end.

Three producers were also let go.

Many celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry stood by Ellen, insisting they never experienced any bad vibes on the set when they were guests, but some have been less generous, and now Carey is speaking out about an uncomfortable appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2008, when the host tempted her guest with champagne to see if she was pregnant.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say…,” Mariah told Vulture. “I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

“There’s an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented.”