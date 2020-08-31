Man dies tubing on Maine lake

CASCO, Maine (AP) — A Brunswick man has died while being towed on a tube behind a pontoon boat on Sebago Lake, Maine authorities said.

Corey Wilcox, 37, was not wearing a life jacket and water conditions were rough when he was being towed at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on New Place Cove near Point Sebago in the town of Casco, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife reported.

The boat stopped and the passengers entered the water to help Wilcox after he showed signs of medical distress. People in another boat in the vicinity also rendered aid and pulled Wilcox aboard, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

The authorities say the rough water conditions may have contributed to the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Maine Warden Service.

