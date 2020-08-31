Malaika Arora celebrates Onam with her family

The coronavirus pandemic is something that has had a major impact on every country in the world including India. It was back in March that the government announced the first lockdown and now, five months later, we’re trying to transition back to a more normal way of life.

Speaking about going back to normal, it was the Arora family who enjoyed a reunion after a long five months as the family got together to celebrate Onam. Malaika took to Instagram and shared pictures of the family enjoying a meal together. She captioned the post as, “Our table is set ðÂÂÂ… and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam… thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â Onam Sadya..“. Take a look at the pictures below.

Pretty sweet isn’t it?