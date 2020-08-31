LIVE | Ramaphosa will not discipline Zuma for his letter, says he’s ‘not offended’ by it

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the National Executive Committee endorsed the open letter Ramaphosa penned last week condemning corruption, and it emphasised that there is a “choreographed” campaign against the president, who is trying to “confront the scourge of corruption.

Ramaphosa was addressing the media after the NEC’s meetings at the weekend.

Ramaphosa says cadres who have been charged, must step aside from their role, pending the finalisation of their cases.

He says the NEC condemned strongly the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies, and reflected on its ongoing programme on gender-based violence. He says parliament has been urged to fast-track bills that deal with curbing gender-based violence and femicide.

“The NEC emphasised what seems to be a choreographed campaign against the president of the ANC [Ramaphosa], this will not distract the movement from taking an intensified programme against corruption and state capture as mandated by the 54th National Congress.

“In this regard we will also work with other sectors of society and the broader population to confront this scourge of corruption.”

He said the NEC also decided that cadres of the movement who are formally charged with corruption and other serious crimes must immediately step aside from all leadership positions in the ANC, in legislatures or other government structures pending the finalisation of their cases.”

The president said another resolution was that those found guilty of any corruption must resign and face consequences as per the ANC constitution.

Ramaphosa said the NEC received a report by the Nation Working Committee (NWC) on the members of the ANC involved in allegations of corruption.

He added that the ANC has undertaken to “continue to fight racism and tribalism” in the country.

Ramaphosa says the government has connected with Zimbabwe’s Zanu PF to see how the ANC can support the government.

The NEC was also concerned with the insurgence in Mozambique, and it was encouraged to support Mozambique, and to continue to act within the parameters set out by Sadec.

The ANC must provide detailed reports on these two matters, Ramaphosa says.

The President said the government’s R500 billion Covid-19 funding, which he says is made up of, among other things, tax relief measures.

He said, however, that the relief money may not be enough to eradicate all economic problems in the country. He says the NEC will convene a special meeting on an economic recovery programme soon.

Ramaphosa said it was highlighted at the meeting that the ANC must fight corruption and that it is drawing a line in the sand against corruption. He says the NEC was equally determined as a movement to engage in the fight to end violence against women and children, and to end femicide.

“The ANC held a really fantastic meeting,” the president says.