Legendary U.S. college basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78: media reports By

GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL COACH THOMPSON
() – Former Georgetown coach John Thompson passed away at the age of 78, ESPN and other media outlets reported on Monday.
Johnson, also known as “Big John,” was a legendary figure in U.S. college basketball and the first Black head coach to win a major collegiate championship when he led the Georgetown Hoyas to victory in the 1984 NCAA National Championship.
