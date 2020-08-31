Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. dies at 78

Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson Jr. has died at the age of 78, according to ESPN’s Myron Medcalf.

Thompson led Georgetown to the 1984 national championship, becoming the first Black coach to win an NCAA title. In the 1980s, he led the team to three Final Fours. He took over the Georgetown program in 1972, inheriting a team with a 3-23 record.

He recruited and developed four players that now are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame — Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing and Allen Iverson.

Thompson was named Big East coach of the year three times and was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1999. His cause of death is unknown.