Lady Gaga, BTS, The Weekend win big at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Hollywood music’s big night – MTV Video Music Awards was held on Sunday night amidst the pandemic. Despite the pandemic, the music lovers and the organizers made sure that the night that celebrates music like no one else is not dulled down.

The event was all things glamorous, sparkle and the best. Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and The Weekend won big at the VMAs 2020. Lady Gaga’s attire as usual broke the internet and got everyone talking. Here’s the complete list of the winners.

Artist of the year: Lady Gaga

Song of the year: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”



Best collaboration: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”



Push best new artist: Doja Cat



Best pop: BTS, “On”



Best hip-hop: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”



Best rock: Coldplay, “Orphans”



Best alternative: Machine Gun Kelly, “Bloody Valentine”



Best Latin: Maluma featuring J Balvin, “Que Pena”



Best R,amp;B: The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”



Best K-pop: BTS, “On”



Best group: BTS



Best Video for good: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”



Best music video from home: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U”



Best quarantine performance: CNCO, “MTV Unplugged at Home”



Song of summer: BLACKPINK, “How You Like That”



Best direction: Taylor Swift, “The Man”



Best cinematography: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”



Best art direction: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

Best visual effects: Dua Lipa, “Physical”

Best choreography: BTS, “On”

Best editing: Miley Cyrus, “Mother’s Daughter”

MTV Tricon award: Lady Gaga