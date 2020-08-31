Katy Perry Posted A Postpartum Selfie

“Hair ‘n’ makeup by @exhaustion”
Katy Perry is no stranger to the VMAs — she’s won five herself.
However, this year, the VMAs fell four short days after Katy gave birth to her daughter Daisy.
So, it made total sense for Katy’s VMA vibes this year to be a ‘lil different:
The nursing bra. The postpartum undies. The hair and makeup by “Exhaustion.” It’s a real post-baby look and I’m here for it.
Katy’s been super candid throughout her pregnancy, so it’s no surprise that her candor has continued after giving birth.
Here’s hoping we get to see more awesome and hilarious looks into Katy’s new life as a mother!
