Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a red dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. The actress is known for her power-packed performances in several films over her two-decade-long career. Kareena recently broke the news of being pregnant with her second child and her fans couldn’t help but shower love and affection on Bebo by sending it lovely wishes to the mom-to-be.



She has been trying to wrap up all her work commitments before taking a small break. Today she was snapped at a studio in Mumbai for a shoot with animals. Kareena was clicked again during the day looking radiant in a cherry red dress. She was papped coming out of the studio between the shots. Take a look at the pictures below…