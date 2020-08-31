Kareena Kapoor Khan looks phenomenal in these latest clicks

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently broke the internet when she announced that she is expecting her second child. The news of the actress’ pregnancy spread like wildfire and congratulatory messages from every corner started pouring in. However, post the announcement, the actress is back to work as she is trying her level best to wrap up all her work commitments before the bump starts showing more prominently. Kareena will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and it is the official Hindi remake of The Forrest Gump. Today, the shutterbugs snapped the actress as she stepped out for a shoot at a popular studio in Mumbai.



Sporting an all-black look, the actress stunned in athleisure as she got papped in the city. Check out the pictures below…

