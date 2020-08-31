Jordan Thompson advances, Ajla Tomljanovic eliminated, Diego Schwartzman goes down

Jordan Thompson has reached the second round of the US Open as Australia’s women encountered a tough start at Flushing Meadows.

The world No.63 defeated Italian Stefano Travaglia in four sets on Monday as Alex de Minaur and John Millman begin their campaigns on Tuesday.

Thompson, the third highest ranked Australian in New York, overcame Travaglia 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-2.

Unfortunately it was a quick exit for Australia’s top-ranked woman at the tournament in place of Ash Barty, who chose not to play because of the pandemic.

Ajla Tomljanovic, went down to 17th seed Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-4 while 22-year-old Townsville local Lizette Cabrera lost to Danka Kovinic from Montenegro in three sets, 6-4 3-6 6-2.

Men’s no. 9 seed Diego Schwartzman blew a two-set lead and was knocked out in the first round.

He led 2-0 but appeared to have problems with cramps as he lost to Cameron Norrie 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 in a match that took nearly 4 hours.

Elsewhere Stefanos Tsitsipas never faced a break point against Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas winning 6-2 6-1 6-1 in 98 minutes.

Jordan advanced with a four-set victory. (Getty)

The Greek star has never gone past the second round at Flushing Meadows and is tipped by many to make a deep run after scoring 16 wins this season

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova started her campaign in perfect fashion defeating Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 6-0.

Pliskova is ranked third in the world but has the top seed in New York.

“I started not really great with the first game but after I was able to somehow, you know, like step in the court, was playing quite aggressive,” she said.

Pliskova, the 2016 US Open runner-up, said it was strange playing in front of empty stands against her Ukranian opponent.

“I think my game was quite good for a first round,” said Pliskova.

“For sure I prefer to have people around me.”