Jared Polec, North Melbourne Kangaroos slammed for treatment of star by Kane Cornes

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has unleashed on North Melbourne for its handling of Jared Polec, after he was played in a scratch match for Collingwood on the weekend.

Despite arriving at the club on big money at the end of the 2018 season, Polec has failed to fire as a member of the Kangaroos, finding himself on the outer just two years into a long-term deal with the club.

Cornes, who was briefly teammates with Polec at the Power, called forcing the 27-year-old to play in an opposition jersey was “demeaning” and called the Kangaroos to be mature.

“To have three years to go on big money, it was a questionable acquisition at the time, now clearly the current regime of (North GM of football) Brady Rawlings and (senior coach) Rhyce Shaw didn’t have big say in recruiting Jared Polec,” Cornes told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Jared Polec cannot find a place in Rhyce Shaw’s side despite being one of his highest paid players (Getty)

“It almost seems as though they’re making a statement and saying, ‘Well, this wasn’t our call, we didn’t pull the trigger on this’, and he’s paying the price for that.

“Is he really performing that bad? Now clearly they’re worried about his defensive actions, but he was seventh in their Best and Fairest last year, that’s not a disaster, he’s averaging 20 disposals, three tackles and three clearances this year, his form isn’t that bad as opposed to some of the other players running around in the North Melbourne jumper.

“It is ridiculous the way that they’re treating Jared Polec, because if you want to trade him what value is he running around for Collingwood in a scratch match?

“Put him in the side and get his value up and then at least deal with it in a mature way at the end of the season.”

Polec pictured in a Collingwood jersey while playing for the Magpies in a scratch match this weekend (Nine)

Questions around why Polec isn’t being selected come after a young Kangaroos side was embarrassed by the Gold Coast Suns on Sunday, with the performance leaving Shaw speechless afterwards.

Cornes also took aim at the Kangaroos for rushing to give Shaw the job after the team improved during his tenure as caretaker coach last year after Brad Scott’s dismissal.

“I just think far too often clubs get sucked into the performances of caretaker coaches,” he said.

“You automatically get a response and a bounce when a new voice comes in and a coach who’s been there for a while moves on.

The Kangaroos are headed for a long rebuild after yet another disappointing season (Getty)

“You got that last year, which was impressive, but clearly they got sucked in by that late run of form last year after Rhyce Shaw took over.”

The Kangaroos’ horror form has left the club headed for a rebuild, and Essendon great Matthew Lloyd urged North to have honest conversations with its veteran players.

“The problem is when you get ingrained, you fall in love with your players and you feel that they’re better than what the outside sees,” he said.

“I think I’d walk up to Polec, Ben Brown, Higgins and Goldstein and say, ‘Do you want to be a part of this’.”