Japanese crypto traders ditching XRP and MONA for Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Japanese crypto traders ditching XRP and MONA for Bitcoin
The vast majority of Japanese crypto traders who started getting into the market in the last year may be solely in .
According to data published on Aug. 19 from the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA), Bitcoin’s dominance relative to altcoins in the Japanese market reached more than 87% in April. No other token accounted for more than 6% of monthly volume traded. In the same month, the number of active accounts for spot crypto trading in Japan increased by 13,987, an all-time high at the time.
