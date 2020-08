Jamal Murray has been putting on a show during the NBA playoffs, and he was at it again on Sunday.

Murray scored 50 points in the Denver Nuggets’ 119-107 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series at Disney World in Florida. Murray shot 17 of 24 and made 9-of-12 three-pointers as part of his monster 50-burger.

Murray was exhausted physically and mentally after the game and gave an emotional postgame interview.