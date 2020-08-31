Jamal Murray explains shoes with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Denver Nuggest beat Utah Jazz, Donvan Mitchell

The Jamal Murray-Donovan Mitchell duel will be settled in the first Game 7 in the NBA Orlando bubble after a heroic performance by the former helped the Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over Utah Jazz.

Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points on Sunday night. It his post-game interview Murray was overcome with emotion while explaining the meaning of his shoes, representing the faces of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two people that have become symbols of the Black Lives Matter movement after they were both killed by police.

“You’ve got a will to win. These shoes mean a lot,” Murray said on TNT.

“With all the … (long pause) … these shoes mean a lot.”

Murray hunched down, trying to gather his emotions and eventually continued.

“I just want to win and in life, you find things that hold value to you and things to fight for,” he said.

“We found something worth fighting for, as an NBA, as a collective unit and I used these shoes as a symbol to me to keep fighting; all around the world.

“They give me a lot of power to keep fighting and we want to win. I show my emotion, it comes out.”

Asked why the Taylor and Floyd tragedies resonated so personally with him, Murray (who is Canadian) replied: “Because it’s not just in America, it happens everywhere.

“And for us coming together as the NBA … it doesn’t take one meeting, it takes a couple of meetings, a few meetings, it takes phone calls, it takes persistence.

“It’s not going to take one night and we’ve been doing it, trying to fight for 400 years.

“But these shoes give me life. Even though these people are gone, they give me life, they help me find strength to keep fighting in this world. That’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

Denver’s Jamal Murray roars during his 50-point performance in Game 6 of Nuggets vs Jazz. (Getty)

Murray had his second 50-point game of the series to equal Mitchell, who finished with 44 in this one. No player has ever had more in an entire postseason.

They will go at it one more time Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to face the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers finished off the Dallas Mavericks in six games on the same court a few hours earlier.

Denver is trying to become the 12th team to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a series and the first since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers completed the only one of those comebacks that came in the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets won the opener, but the Jazz won the next three games and were in good shape to finish it in Game 5, holding a 15-point lead in the third quarter.

Murray led the charge back in that game, finishing with 42 points, and then was a sizzling 17 of 24 in Game 6, going 9 for 12 behind the 3-point arc.

Mitchell also hit 3-pointers and increased what was the NBA’s top-scoring average in these playoffs at 37.6 points per game.