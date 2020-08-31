Jaguars officially waive running back Leonard Fournette

Fournette and the Jaguars haven’t necessarily been on the best terms as of late, which led to the club declining his fifth-year option. He was to enter the final year of his rookie deal this season and earn a $4.27 million base salary. With that money being fully guaranteed, Fournette will still receive it.

In May, Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said Fournette was in the club’s plans moving forward, but obviously, something has changed over the last three months.

The 25-year-old spent three seasons with the Jaguars, racking up 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. Fournette’s 2019 campaign was his best since being drafted by Jacksonville fourth overall in 2017. He rushed for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns while adding 552 yards receiving. Although he only had three touchdowns last season, a team in need of a running back certainly will check in on his situation.