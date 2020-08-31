Jaguars’ Marrone: ‘We couldn’t get anything’ for Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the decision on Monday to release running back Leonard Fournette just one day after trading Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacksonville’s decision to waive Fournette stemmed from unsuccessful trade discussions that began a long time ago. As the club continued to shop him, no one was biting on the chance to pick up the talented running back.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone confirmed that the team couldn’t find any suitors for Founette, which ultimately led to his release as the 25-year-old no longer fit into Jacksonville’s offensive scheme.