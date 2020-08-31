Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.12% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 1.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 1.85% or 20 points to trade at 1100 at the close. Meanwhile, Nova (TASE:) added 1.67% or 300 points to end at 18250 and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.13% or 4.3 points to 383.3 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:), which fell 3.35% or 600 points to trade at 17290 at the close. Matrix (TASE:) declined 3.30% or 295 points to end at 8638 and Leumi (TASE:) was down 3.21% or 57 points to 1720.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 256 to 140 and 31 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.13% or 4.3 to 383.3.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 0.40% or 0.17 to $42.80 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.46% or 0.21 to hit $45.60 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.21% or 4.15 to trade at $1979.05 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.19% to 3.3508, while EUR/ILS rose 0.19% to 4.0026.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.31% at 92.097.

