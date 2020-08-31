Is Saints RB Alvin Kamara holding out for a new deal?

New Orleans has been discussing a new deal with Kamara throughout the summer, though it’s not clear whether or not they’ve made him a solid offer yet. After watching Christian McCaffrey sign a record deal with the Carolina Panthers, the Saints will have to pay Kamara a reasonable amount to keep him around for the long haul.

Kamara likely won’t get McCaffrey money, which equals $16 million per year, but they will have to make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid running backs.

Since 2017, Kamara’s 4,476 scrimmage yards ranks fifth in the NFL. Last season he rushed for 797 yards and five touchdowns while adding 533 yards and one touchdown receiving.