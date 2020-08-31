iPhone 12 Pro could release in new ‘Dark Blue’ colour

Following last year’s ‘Midnight Green’ iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, new rumours point to Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 being available in a new ‘Dark Blue’ colour.
This backs up a rumour from earlier this year courtesy of XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach, who claimed back in January that at least one iPhone 12 model would feature a navy blue colour. At the time, Weinbach said that Navy Blue would replace Midnight Green with the iPhone 12 Pro series.
It’s important to note that Taiwanese publication DigiTimes doesn’t always have the most reliable track record when it comes to Apple rumours, so there’s a possibility this rumour surrounding a Dark Blue iPhone 12 colour could be entirely incorrect.
The same report also mentions that the iPhone 12 will feature “mmWave 5G technology,” a time-of-flight camera, a wide-angle lens and “sensor-shift optical image stabilization.”
Finally, the report says that iPhone 12 shipments are expected to hit a total of 63-68 million in the second half of 2020, amounting to a reduction of over five million units compared to how many iPhone 11 series devices Apple shipped.
During an investor’s call following Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings report, the tech giant confirmed that its new iPhone models would start shipping in early October.
“Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September; this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later,” said Apple CFO Luca Maestri.
Rumours surrounding the iPhone 12 Pro indicate the smartphone will likely feature a 120Hz display, a triple rear-shooter setup that includes a LiDAR sensor and that it won’t include a charger or EarPods in the box.
Image credit: Max Weinbach, EverythingApplePro
Source: DigiTimes Via: