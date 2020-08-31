Iowa pauses all athletics workouts due to coronavirus outbreak

As ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote on Monday, the University of Iowa has temporarily paused all athletics workouts through at least Labor Day weekend due to a coronavirus outbreak among athletes and staff members.

Per Rittenberg, the school has reported that 93 out of 815 tests administered last week returned positive results. Iowa television station KCRG added that 176 tests of people associated with the school’s sports programs have been positive since voluntary workouts were allowed to resume in late May.

Chad Leistikow of Hawk Central/Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen wrote that 11 positive tests from the past week came from the football program.

“Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day,” Dr. Andrew Peterson, UI professor and head team physician, said in a prepared statement.

“We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening.”

Currently, Iowa’s football team is set to be idle through the end of the year because the Big Ten postponed its season due to the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 11. On Aug. 21, Iowa announced that men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis would be discontinued after the 2020-21 seasons.