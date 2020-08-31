iOS update: How to ensure your iPhone has the latest OS features

One of the many reasons why a lot of people buy an iPhone is that you are assured of regular software upgrades for a long time. Compared to most — or rather every other — Android brands, Apple has been way ahead on it for a long time. Apple keeps updating its iOS routinely, which ensures that users get new features. Users, however, have to update the OS to get these new features. There are two ways to do that and in this how-to guide, we will tell you both the methods.

How to update iPhone with the latest OS automatically

1. Head to the Settings App



2. Now, tap General and go to Software Update



3. Under the Software Update tab, select Customise Automatic Updates



4. To get the latest updates automatically, ensure that Download iOS Updates and Install iOS Updates are turned on



5. That’s it. Now whenever a new update comes, it will automatically download on your iPhone.



If you want to do update the iPhone manually, then follow these steps

1. Go to the Settings app



2. Tap on General and select Software Update

