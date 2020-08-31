Institutional crypto interest hasn’t been affected by COVID-19 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Institutional crypto interest hasn’t been affected by COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has truly been a watershed event — not just for the financial industry but for the world at large. Many had plans and goals that they wanted to achieve before the year ran out but had to stop. Companies had to file for bankruptcy, and people lost their jobs.

Like every sector of the global economy, the financial sector has also suffered significantly from the effect of the pandemic. Countries have been scrambling to keep their economies afloat, while people have been looking for means to stay solvent.

Tanvir Zafar is an experienced crypto blogger. He has been nominated for the Independent Crypto Journalist of the Year award. He is passionate about covering crypto- and finance-related topics.

