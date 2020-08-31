Infant death investigation connected to unlicensed child care center in Parker

An investigation into the death of an infant at an unlicensed child care center in a Parker residence is ongoing, officials said.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office was notified Wednesday by the Emergency Department of Sky Ridge Medical Center of an infant death, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy has been completed and a “death investigation” is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the death of an infant at 14166 Lexington Drive.

The address is a 3,149-square-foot residence with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, according to real estate records.

The Colorado Department of Human Services has served a “cease and desist” order at the residence in regard to child care operations.

