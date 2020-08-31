Infamous bikie revealed as COVID-positive man who flew to Brisbane

A man who was apprehended by Queensland police this morning after flying from Victoria while positive to COVID-19 has been identified as a prominent bikie.

Shane Bowden, a former member of the Mongols who was kicked out of the club, was intercepted in Brisbane early this morning.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles alleged Bowden knew he was positive when he boarded the flight.

Shane Bowden pictured in 2004 when he was a member of the Finks. (Nine)

“Authorities in Queensland and Victoria will now investigate whether [Bowden] has committed an offence,” Mr Miles said.

Mr Miles said Bowden had tested positive “some ago”.

Victorian authorities had been attempting to locate him, Mr Miles said.

“He was intercepted at the airport as someone coming from a hotspot and put into quarantine,” he said.

“Victorian authorities, subsequent to that, advise that he was positive.

“The only concern with regards to contact tracing therefore relates to people who are on that flight.”

Paramedics treated Bowden at the scene, before taking him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bowden also spent nearly seven years in jail over an infamous bikie brawl at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast in 2006.

Bowden is now in quarantine in Queensland, while police investigations are underway.

Two new cases of COVID-19, school cluster concerns

Queensland reported two new cases of coronavirus, including a nurse at Ipswich Hospital, in the past hours.

The other case was a student at Staines Memorial College, the second known case from that school.

“We are in the process of testing all of the (600) students,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Staines Memorial College, south-west of Brisbane, was closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing yesterday, after a first student tested positive over the weekend.

The 37-year-old male nurse worked in the COVID-19 ward of Ipswich Hospital.

“He identified that he had abdominal pain which is not normally considered a symptom of COVID-19,” Mr Miles said.

“But he was incredibly wise, and he identified that that was a symptom that could be from COVID-19.”

The nurse got tested for coronavirus and returned a positive result.

It comes after one new case in the state yesterday.

That positive case was infectious for two days while out in the community, visiting some very busy places.

Locations visited included the Logan Hyperdome, including the Kmart, and the Waterford Plaza on the 26th and 27th.

That person also visited Pizza Hut in Beenleigh, Logan.

Ms Palaszczuk told reporters yesterday she was “not going to be moved” by the Federal Government to open Queensland’s borders.