Tens of thousands of protesters again hit the streets of Minsk to demand the resignation of Belarus president, Alexander Lukashenko.

More than 125 people were arrested at Sunday”s demonstration, according to police sources, but Ales Bilyatsky, of the Viasna human rights organisation, said in excess of 200 protesters were detained.

The protests were sparked after Lukashenko claimed victory in an August 9 presidential election that critics say was rigged.

A woman kneels in front of a line of riot police. AP Photos

Protesters model of a cockroach symbolising President Alexander Lukashenko AP Photos

This is Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus’ opposition leaders AP Photos

Roses on barbed wire that separated police and protesters AP Photos

Protesters lie in front of riot police in Minsk AP Photos

‘Why haven’t the killers been arrested yet?’ reads one of the signs AP Photos