High-profile Australian journalist Cheng Lei detained in China

Australian consular officials spoke with Cheng at the detention facility via a video link last Thursday.

Ms Payne has said the government will continue helping Cheng while she remains in detention and are giving support to her family.

The exact reason behind her detention remains unclear.

Cheng is a high-profile anchor of the Global Business show on the English-language channel of the China Global Television Network, a state-run media organisation.

Cheng’s two young children remain in Melbourne and her family has released a statement, the ABC reports .

“As a family we are aware of the current situation with regard to Cheng Lei’s status as advised by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT),” the statement said.

“We are in close consultation with DFAT and doing everything we can as a family to support Cheng Lei.

“In China, due process will be observed and we look forward to a satisfactory and timely conclusion to the matter.

“We ask that you respect that process and understand there will be no further comment at this .”

Cheng has been with CGTN since 2012 and has reported on Asian affairs in China since 2002.