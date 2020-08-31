Heres why Yash Raj Films will not be bankrolling Tiger Shroffs Rambo



Tiger Shroff is definitely one actor who is known to be the best at action. The star has swiftly made his way up the ladder of success in Bollywood and it is quite commendable. Tiger was last seen in the blockbuster film War which was produced by Yash Raj Films and rumours were rife that the renowned production house will fund Tiger next, Rambo, too. But according to an entertainment portal, YRF will not be bankrolling the project.





Sources informed the entertainment portal, “Rambo is definitely one of the big tent pole movies that audiences will want to see because it has Tiger Shroff doing what he does best which is action! This project has several speculations flying around right from who is going to direct the film to who is going to produce the film. We know for a fact that Rambo won,rsquo;t have YRF associated with it. They are concentrating on YRF Project 50 and this film isn,rsquo;t a part of that. It will definitely have someone else as a producer.” Well, we hope we get to watch Tiger back in action soon.

