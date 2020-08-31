Here’s why the Head of the Chechen Republic has such a strong disdain for cryptocurrencies By Cointelegraph

Here’s why the Head of the Chechen Republic has such a strong disdain for cryptocurrencies
The Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov shared some harsh comments about cryptocurrencies amid growing interest in the technology amongst Chechnya’s citizens.
According to Pravda, Kadyrov claimed that the media is presenting crypto “as the new gold,” provoking what he calls a kind of (BTC) “fever”:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.