Here’s how much Salman Khan is charging for Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country and there’s no denying the fact. The actor’s massive popularity amongst cinema lovers is evident during every release and this holds true to his work on the smaller screen as well.

Salman Khan’s popularity is able to attract many eyeballs and that also validates the actor to charge a hefty fee. A report in a leading claims that apparently the actor will be paid a whopping Rs. 250 crore by the channel for hosting the next season of Bigg Boss. Salman has been the face of the popular show for several years now and it is also one of the biggest reasons behind the show’s high trp ratings.

According to the contract, Salman will have to shoot once a week at the studio along with attending a few other events organised by the channel.