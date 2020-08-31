Haley’s Breast Started Leaking After a Bad Boob Job in “OMFG” Botched Preview

Dr. Terry Dubrow can’t believe what he’s hearing.

In this clip from Monday, Aug. 31’s episode of Botched, Dr. Dubrow and his co-star Dr. Paul Nassif sit down with aspiring Dolly Parton look-alike Haley. During her consultation with the doctors, Haley opens up about her plastic surgery journey and how she ended up with less than desirable results.

After first getting 650 CC implants, Haley reveals that she upgraded to 1,200 CC implants three months later. Unfortunately, several months following this upgrade, Haley says she noticed “a scab or something” under her left breast.

“I went to a doctor and, I mean, he looked at it and instantly he was like, ‘That’s not a scab, that’s your implant,'” Haley tells the plastic surgeons. “He said, ‘There’s a possibility I’m gonna have to take both your implants out. You’re gonna have to stay without implants for three to six months and you’re gonna have to recover.'”