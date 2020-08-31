Grand Designs: Home that caused five heart bypasses on sale

An amazing modernist Grand Designs curved glass home that gave its creator five heart bypasses has went up for sale for £3.4million.

The spectacular glass villa, known as ‘The Curve’, is nestled north of Brighton and boasts breathtaking views across the East Sussex countryside thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows throughout its five bedrooms.

The Curve is a rare find on the UK property market, costing owner Barry Surtees £1.8million to build back in 2007, but he put it up for sale three years later to try and recoup some of the costs.

One of the mansion’s five bedrooms which features floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading out to a private terrace. Mr Surtees said he was ‘keen to make the rooms very large, light, airy’ when he was designing the property

There is an open planned living area which features a plasma screen television and bookcases on either side. The property sold to new owners in 2012 and the breathtaking modern mansion is up for sale again for £3.4million

On the ground floor there is an elegant curved staircase leading to the upper and lower floors which adds to the modernist and open feel that owner Barry Surtees was going for when building the grand property

Mr Surtees said: ‘I was keen to make the rooms very large, light, airy and follow the natural contours of the surroundings.’

Described as a ‘rare find’ by agents Mishon Welton, the LA-style mansion features five large bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as an in-built elevator, swimming pool, cinema and home gym.

On the ground floor there is an elegant curved staircase leading to the upper and lower floors, as well as an open planned living area and kitchen, complete with wifi-enabled double ovens.

The first four bedrooms are on the first floor, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors with access to their own private terrace offering spectacular views over the countryside.

The ‘penthouse’ master bedroom on the second floor has its own wet room and private roof garden offering ‘complete seclusion and the ultimate spot to sit back and relax’ as well as breathtaking panoramic views

The property is described as a ‘rare find’ by agents Mishon Welton, and boasts a airy feel, with a grand piano and large windows giving the villa lots of natural light throughout the day

There is a fully heated salt water pool on one side of the lower ground floor as well as a cinema room and a home gym that leads to a decked terrace with a jacuzzi

On the second floor, there is a ‘penthouse’ master bedroom, with its own wet room and private roof garden offering ‘complete seclusion and the ultimate spot to sit back and relax’ according to Rightmove.

There is a fully heated salt water pool on one side of the lower ground floor, as well as a home gym and a decked terrace with a jacuzzi. A home cinema room is on the other side.

The home featured on Grand Designs and told the epic story of how milkman-turned-builder and now artist Mr Surtees struggled to create his contemporary dream house.

He encountered his fair share of setbacks, including money troubles, uncooperative suppliers and then a traumatic heart attack in 2008, resulting in five heart bypasses.

Mr Surtees said: ‘It made me question everything, including whether I should be bothering with material things, including the house.’

The LA-style villa boasts breathtaking views across the East Sussex countryside thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and private terraces throughout its five bedrooms