Google Images now lets users search for photos by licensing type and adds a Licensable badge on images linking to licensing requirements and where to buy rights (Sam Byford/The Verge)

Google Images now lets users search for photos by licensing type and adds a Licensable badge on images linking to licensing requirements and where to buy rights — Google says it’ll help users find images more “responsibly,rdquo; — Google is rolling out an update to Google Images designed …
