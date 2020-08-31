Google Docs: How to digitally sign a document using Google Docs

The world is going digital to ensure social distancing due to the ongoing situation. While most people by now have got used to the idea of working from home and have learnt to manage their work and personal life with that, there’s still one thing that most people do not find that easy: signing a document online still involves a tedious process.

Google has a pretty simple solution to this problem. The company has added an Add-on support for its Google Docs users called DocuSign that allows users to upload a document and sign it digitally and share it with people.

Pre-requisites:



Latest version of Docs app

Working internet connection

Steps to sign a document using Google Docs

1. Open Google Docs and head to any document



2. Tap on three vertical dots from the top right corner and choose Add-ons option



3. Tap on Get add-ons, it will redirect you to Google Play Store which will show you all the add-ons supported by Docs



4. Choose DocuSign and install it on your smartphone



5. Head back to Google Docs, choose the document you want to sign and open DocuSign add-on



6. Choose Sign with DocuSign



7. Login into DocuSign or create a new account



8. Sign and save the document





