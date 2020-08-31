Get the Look: Lady Gaga’s Futuristic MTV VMAs Hair

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Apart from wearing the most fashionable array of face masks at the 2020 VMAs, Lady Gaga also rocked some enviable hairstyles.

“Love inspired the looks,” Gaga’s hairstylist at the VMAs Frederic Aspiras exclusively told E! “Bringing all the elements of earth, wind and fire. Lady Gaga’s journey throughout the years has inspired me to create hairstyles and color combinations that encapsulate this journey. She is tough, brave, a musical genius, a visionary and overall kind human being that believes in love and kindness in the world.”

Recreate both the hue and style of Lady Gaga’s futuristic VMAs locks by following Aspiras’ instructions below. You can get the look of both her red carpet and performance styles. Plus, shop the Joico products Aspiras used ahead.