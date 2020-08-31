Gary Ablett primed to make seamless return into Geelong line-up after quarantine period

Geelong star Gary Ablett says he is primed to make a seamless return to the Cats’ line-up once he undergoes his two-week quarantine period upon entry to Queensland.

Ablett will be a part of a major AFL contingent that will fly up to the hubs on September 1, with the 36-year-old set to head north with his wife Jordan and son Levi.

While his teammates have been in red-hot form all over the country, Ablett has been training with his former Cats premiership teammate Andrew Mackie.

“It can obviously be difficult training by yourself, but Mack has been at 95 percent of the sessions,” Ablett told Geelong’s media team.

Gary Ablett of the Cats celebrates kicking a goal against Hawthorn earlier in the year (Getty)

“It’s just good to have someone out there that has experienced that success and knows what needs to be done out in the football field to get my body right.”

The two-time Brownlow Medallist praised the performance of his teammates in his absence this season.

“I’m feeling really good and I’ve got no doubt that once I get out of that quarantine hub, I’ll be ready to go,” he said.

“The boys have been playing really good football and I think the biggest improvement in our game is the way that we’re taking the game on forward of centre.

The Cats have gone from strength to strength in Ablett’s absence this season (Getty)

“We’re not taking silly risks, but at the same time, we are getting the ball inside our forward 50 a lot faster and giving our forwards a chance one on one.

“Just our hardness as well, I thought our pressure has been really good and we’ve had so many young guys who have just come in and played their role, which just shows the depth in our team.

“As nice as it’s been being back around family, I’m really looking forward to getting up there with Jordan and Levi and getting our two weeks done in quarantine and then joining the boys.”

Ablett has previously stated that the 2020 season will be his last at the AFL level, regardless of the outcome.