French government to be vigilant over Veolia’s engagements on jobs: minister By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of Veolia is seen in Aubervilliers
PARIS () – The French state will be vigilant over engagements that water and waste firm Veolia (PA:) makes regarding keeping jobs and key activities in France as part of its offer to buy Engie’s (PA:) stake in Suez (PA:), Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.
Veolia on Sunday offered to buy a 29.9% stake in smaller peer Suez from Engie for 2.9 billion euros, saying it aimed to create a “world champion of ecological transformation”.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.