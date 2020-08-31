Free Netflix access available to selected movies and TV shows

Free Netflix access is available to a number of TV shows and movies, and you don’t even need to create a Netflix trial account …

Gadgets360 reports.

Netflix is offering limited free access to several original series and movies, including Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Élite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love Is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie. If you are undecided on whether Netflix is worth the monthly subscription, well, the streaming service is here to help convince you. With the free access, you’ll be able to watch the full movie with all language options, though only the first episode of the first season is available for TV shows. And you don’t even need a Netflix account to make use of this offer. In a statement to Gadgets 360, Netflix said: “We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.” The free access to select Netflix originals is available globally at netflix.com/watch-free.

Bizarrely, however, it’s not available on iOS.

A Netflix help page for the same notes that only browsers on computers — Windows PCs or Macs — and Android devices are supported. Other platforms — iOS, smart TVs, or Fire Stick — and incognito mode are not supported.

The help page offers no explanation for the omission.

You can watch select Netflix Original movies and TV episodes online for free, and without creating a Netflix account, by using a computer or Android device (iOS browsers are not supported). Visit netflix.com/watch-free to get a peek at the type of entertainment you can expect from us by watching the first episode of some of our most popular shows.

Netflix is clearly hoping people will get hooked on the TV shows in particular, offering only the first episode, so you’d need to sign-up to continue watching.

The promotion is likely in response to Netflix last month missing Wall Street expectations due to increased competition in the streaming video market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: