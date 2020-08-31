Filmfare Presents: Top 10 Films of Rajkummar Rao

4. Rajkummar Rao Film – Shahid (2013)

Director: Hansal Mehta

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kay Kay Menon, Prabhleen Sandhu

Shahid is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010. The cases handled by him were almost exclusively of defending those accused of terrorism. Shahid (Rajkummar Rao) is troubled by the1992 Mumbai riots and travels to Kashmir to become a terrorist. Not liking what he saw there, he soon returns. He’s jailed by the police under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, for plotting against the state and spends seven years in Tihar Jail. There, he completes his education. By the time he was discharged, he had gained a degree in law. He starts working under Maqbool Memon (Tigmanshu Dhulia) — the character based on civil rights lawyer Majeed Memon but soon starts his own practice. He works mostly on pro bono cases in tandem with NGOs. He only defends people accused of terrorism and starts getting calls threatening his life. While defending Faheem Ansari in the 2008 Mumbai attacks case, he is shot by two gunmen and dies on the spot. In the end, Ansari is shown to be acquitted of all charges by the Supreme Court of India. It was a hard-hitting film and was highly praised by the critics. Rajkummar’s performance as Shahid came in for a lot of praise.