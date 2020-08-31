Face masks mandatory in all public spaces in the French city of Lyon from September 1

Face coverings will be mandatory in all public spaces in Lyon, France, from September 1, the regional prefecture announced on Monday.

The measure will apply to anyone over the age of 11.

Neighbouring area Villeurbanne will also see face masks enforced in all public areas.

The wearing of masks will also be mandatory in the rest of the Rhone area, where Lyon is situated, in a 50-metre radius outside schools, colleges and higher education institutions.

Cyclists and runners are not affected by the rule.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced new local measures saying he wanted to avoid another general lockdown.

The Rhone department was last week listed as a “red zone”, where the virus is considered to be in active circulation. The number of such zones has risen from two to 21 in France.

Paris and several surrounding areas saw face coverings made mandatory last week.

France has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks recording 7,379 new infections on Friday — its highest total since early May.

Daily COVID-19 death tolls in the country have remained low despite a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks. Almost 300,000 have been infected in total in France and more than 30,500 people have died.