Emma Roberts And Garrett Hedlund Are Having A Baby Boy

A scream king is on the way!
Emma Roberts, 29, and Garrett Hedlund, 35, are expecting a baby boy!
Emma confirmed her pregnancy and the sex of the baby late Sunday night on Instagram.
“Me…and my two favorite guys 💙💙,” the American Horror Story star captioned the gallery of photos featuring her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.
This will be the couple’s first child together, and Emma’s friends and family couldn’t be more excited.
Her aunt, Julia Roberts, wrote “Love you 😘,” while her best friend and former Scream Queens star, Lea Michele commented, “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together💙.”
This is the first time Emma posted about her relationship with Garrett or the pregnancy reports on social media, which began circulating in June.
The two were first romantically linked together back in March 2019, when they were spotted holding hands in Silver Lake.
Congratulations to these love birds and their future scream king!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!