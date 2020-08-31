Drake Appears to Extend an Olive Branch to Kanye West

WENN

The Canadian rapper, who has been beefing with the ‘Follow God’ spitter in the past ten years, has sent something to Kim Kardashian’s husband, according to an OVO producer.

– Drake is seemingly ready to bury the hatchet with Kanye West. The two rappers, who have collaborated on several occasions in the past, have been feuding following Drizzy’s rise to stardom ten years ago. However, it appears that the Canadian star has lowered his guard with the Atlanta native.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker may have extended an olive branch to Kanye by sending him a gift, according to OVO producer NEENYO. As seen in a now-deleted post from NEENYO’s Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old seems to have sent something addressed to the Yeezy designer in a black envelope that reads, “To: Ye From: Drake” with the OVO owl logo at the bottom left corner.

Drake and Ye’s beef escalated in 2018 after the latter produced Pusha T‘s “Infrared”, which included a Drake diss. The two traded shots in songs and social media, while rumors suggested that it was Ye who spilled to Pusha T that Drizzy has a son which he kept a secret at the time. The GOOD Music founder denied it though, saying, “I got major things to do other than be telling him some information about Drake.”

Drake didn’t seem to buy Kanye’s explanation, though. In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, he said he had no intention to end his feud with Ye and Pusha, believing the 43-year-old rapper recruited Pusha to diss him. “I think that he definitely recruited a guy [Pusha T] with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews,” Drake said.

“There’s something there that bothers him deeply and, yeah, I can’t fix it for him. It just is what it is. I could never ever, ever, ever turn my back on the things that I’ve said about him in a positive light…,” he added. “Things have changed. I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and, like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him.”