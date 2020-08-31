Dealroom: VC investment in farm automation startups is up 40% year-to-date, amid a shortage of agricultural workers during the pandemic (Emiko Terazono/Financial Times)

Emiko Terazono / Financial Times:
Dealroom: VC investment in farm automation startups is up 40% year-to-date, amid a shortage of agricultural workers during the pandemic — Shortage of agricultural workers behind 40 per cent rise in funding for sector start-ups,nbsp; — The coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of agricultural workers …
