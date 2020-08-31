Cryptocurrency intelligence startup CipherTrace claims to have developed a tool to trace Monero transactions, which it says the DHS will use in investigations (Rachel Wolfson/Cointelegraph)

Rachel Wolfson / Cointelegraph:
Cryptocurrency intelligence firm CipherTrace claims a new tool can trace Monero transactions, but skepticism remains.
