Cryptocurrency intelligence startup CipherTrace claims to have developed a tool to trace Monero transactions, which it says the DHS will use in investigations (Rachel Wolfson/Cointelegraph)

Cryptocurrency intelligence startup CipherTrace claims to have developed a tool to trace Monero transactions, which it says the DHS will use in investigations  —  Cryptocurrency intelligence firm CipherTrace claims a new tool can trace Monero transactions, but skepticism remains.  —  297 Total views

