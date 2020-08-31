Coronavirus superannuation: Keating lashes Morrison government

Former prime minister Paul Keating has accused the Federal Government of breaking an election promise by “touching” the superannuation scheme.

Mr Keating also said the Morrison government’s decision to allow people to draw down on their superannuation due to the coronavirus crisis is hurting everyday Australians.

“The government is taking the plug out of the bath,” Mr Keating said.

Former prime minister Paul Keating said the early access schemes to superannuation will rock Australians and the economy for years to come. ()

“We’ve lost $40 billion in these early access schemes.”

Mr Keating said 600,000 superannuation accounts have been closed through early access during the COVID pandemic.

He claimed 500,000 of those accounts were people aged under 35.

The weakest and most vulnerable Australians would bear the burden for generations to come, he told reporters during a briefing today.

The former PM said Australia would recover from the economic hit dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.

But he accused the Federal Government of making “cowardly” changes to superannuation.

The government’s proposed changes to superannuation would rob Australians of 2.5 per cent of their income “for the rest of their lives”.

“This superannuation change actually means a lot,” he said.

The 2.5 per cent relates to the legislated increase in the super guarantee from 9.5 to 12 per cent – due to take effect in July 2021.

Some Liberal MPs want to stop the change going ahead.

“The first thing is the government would be breaking an election promise,” Mr Keating said.

“It promised not to touch the superannuation system at the of the last election campaign.

“If workers don’t get two and a half percent over five years under the superannuation guarantee they’ll have no increase in real wages.