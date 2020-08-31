Comedian Thea Vidale Claims Brandy Has Bad Attitude

WENN/Instagram

The stand-up comedian recalls working with the singer, ‘I do and will always fundamentally disagree with her and her mama’s disrespect while we worked together on my sitcom.’

It’s safe to say that Thea Vidale doesn’t have the best experience working with Brandy. The stand-up comedian recently hit back at people who accused her of roasting Brandy’s talent when it was actually not the case.

It all started after Thea declared that she’d be rooting for Monica for the next Versuz battle in which the latter would be battling it out with Brandy. This prompted people to question why she’d cheer for someone who she never worked with before instead of her “Thea” co-star Brandy. “Weeew I see you’re still salty,” one person said.

“Imagine being a 63 year old woman and still holding on to animosity that you had towards your at the time 14 year old co star? And then trying to get people to rally with her to join the hate train. How pathetic can you be?! Get a damn life!” another said. “The saddest part about this. That was over 20 years ago. You’re still holding on to that hurt from a child who was coming up and like MULTIPLE CHILD Stars felt like they were too much,” one other wrote.

Hitting back at the critics, Thea made it clear that she never said Brandy was not talented. Instead, she had a problem with her bad attitude. “I’m tired of people coming at me sideways about Brandy……. I never said she wasn’t talented. I do and will always fundamentally disagree with her and her mama’s disrespect while we worked together on my sitcom. And I stand by that s**t !!”

When someone said that s/he believed what Thea because the user “heard from former cast mates of Brandy is that she had a nasty attitude,” the comedian replied, “Sheryl Lee Ralph… Adina Howard… Countess Vaughn… and more… I still wish her THE BEST.”

Brandy has yet to respond.