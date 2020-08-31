Colt Johnson Apologizes to Jess Caroline For Sending ‘D**k Pics’ to Other Women

Instagram

Colt says in his confessional that the confrontation left him ‘mortified,’ admitting to the Brazilian native that he did send NSFW photos to other women and tell them that he was ‘single.’

A new episode of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After” saw Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline arguing. In the Sunday, August 30 episode, Jess confronted Colt over some elicit texts he allegedly sent to other women when they dated.

Colt previously admitted in his confessional that he had been talking to other women while the couple had been taking a brief break from their relationship. He tried to keep it secret, but eight different girls reached out to Jess via social media, hence the confrontation.

“How’s your d**k? You send pictures today?” the Brazilian native asked Colt while they were at a cafe, adding that she got screenshots of Colts’ d**k pics from the women as proof.

Colt said in his confessional that the confrontation left him “mortified,” admitting that he did send NSFW photos to other women and tell them that he was “single.” Colt hoped to “ease” into the conversation, but he felt that Jess came ready with “guns loaded” for their meeting. In his defense, Colt claimed that he “wasn’t part of the relationship” at the time he sent those pictures to the women.

The pair then headed to his house so they could continue to discuss their issues in private. Things didn’t go well as Jess fought with both his mom Debbie and Colt himself. Jess was about to show Debbie what kind of pictures that her son sent to the women, but she refused and went upstairs instead.

That allowed Jess and Colt to have a one-on-one conversation where Colt apologized to her for being “bad” to her. When things seemed to be working out, Colt surprised Jess when he told her that Vanessa Guerra had moved into his house. That wasn’t good news for Jess, considering he previously said that he wanted to have a physical relationship with Vanessa.