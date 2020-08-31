Colorado Republicans supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

As conservatives, constitutionalists and former and current Republicans, we are making the rational and thoughtful decision to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this November. We hope other conservatives will join us.

Between the seven of us we have over 280 years of service to the Republican Party. Four of us have served in elected office — John Brackney as an Arapahoe County commissioner, Harold Anderson as a Lone Tree councilman, Barbara Cleland as an Aurora councilwoman, Lorraine Anderson as an Arvada councilwoman — and all have been leaders in businesses and in our communities — Kelly Stahlman, as an advocate for the disability community, Lyle Wallace as an attorney, and Julie Kreutz King through years of service to our children.

We believe in personal responsibility, government at the lowest level possible, government spending within its means, limited taxes and freedom. Most of all, we believe in the unlimited human potential when people are free to choose their life’s work, hobbies, associations and lifestyle, and in the pursuit of happiness.

Like tens of thousands of other Republicans in Colorado over the last several years, we’ve become disillusioned by what we’ve seen from President Donald Trump.

He’s not a conservative; he’s not a constitutionalist; he’s not even a libertarian. In fact, we believe him not to be a Republican at all.

We’re all believers in America’s founding principles. We’re conservative. We believe the government should have a limited role in our lives to maximize human freedom. Yes, there is a significant responsibility to help our fellow humans around the world, especially here at home, but the ultimate responsibility first lies with the individual, family, neighborhood, faith community, service organizations, local government then finally state and federal government. That is how conservatism works — government at the lowest level possible.

Our founders were brilliant in laying out a written Constitution with separate branches of government not beholden to each other. Enumerated powers, a process of amending, the ability to challenge in the courts, a free press, the 10th Amendment and so many more fundamental structural strengths that have protected our freedom for generations. Yet, it’s clear that President Trump knows very little about our organizational foundation or if he does, he doesn’t care.

We understand there are serious differences between Democrats and Republicans in how we should tackle issues facing families around the country: foreign policy, tax rates, social policy, racial injustice, and on and on. However, it has become most apparent that Trump does not deserve to serve another four years as our president. Disregard for American liberty and for moral decency is not conservative. Disregard for the constitution, the separation of powers and the rule of law is not conservative.

The list of grievances — including his botched response to the COVID-19 pandemic — against the president are lengthy. Most of us are familiar with them, and tired of hearing them repeated.

What they tell us, though, is this: We’re in serious need of leadership from the Oval Office.

We implore you to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will serve well. Their tenure may require thoughtful opposition, and we’ll be there to provide it. Still, Biden and Harris are the clear choice this November. Join us in voting for them and then join us in holding them accountable. It’s what has always made America great.

John Brackney is a former Arapahoe County commissioner, Harold Anderson is a former Lone Tree councilman, Barbara Cleland is a former Aurora councilwoman, Lorraine Anderson is a former Arvada councilwoman, Kelly Stahlman is a disability rights advocate who lives in Littleton, Lyle Wallace is an attorney from Denver and Julie Kreutz King is a leader with Well Being of Children and lives in Centennial.

